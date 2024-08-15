Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:26
Miranda Hart reveals she has been battling secret illness in video message to fans
Comedian Miranda Hart has revealed she has been battling a secret illness in a video message to fans.
Promoting her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, the actress said she had gained weight over the last few years but did not disclose what she had been diagnosed with.
The video, posted on Wednesday (14 August), is accompanied by the caption: “I have found it incredibly hard not to feel shame from gaining weight over the last three years.
“Not because of striving for an aesthetic ideal but because it doesn't represent me and who I naturally am. But life happens. Illness happens.”
The TV star joked she had “lost all of the midlife weight that was lumped on”, before pointing to the title of her new memoir and whispering: “I haven’t”.
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
00:26
Statue honouring Black nurse vandalised in ‘racially motivated’ attack
02:32
Zelensky: More weapons for Ukraine as Kyiv strikes Putin’s airfields
00:48
Mpox ‘international concern’, WHO chief says in emergency announcement
03:05
Apprentice star’s warning to parents after baby rushed to hospital
02:36
Meet the former Barcelona star promoting his content on OnlyFans
01:06
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer’s message
00:49
Earps becomes first female footballer to get Madame Tussauds waxwork
00:59
Boxer Khelif describes ‘joy’ on return home after winning Olympic gold
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:00
First time Molly-Mae and Tommy meet resurfaces after split
01:02
What causes tinnitus and when you should seek medical help
00:24
Katie Price reveals latest cosmetic treatment prior to airport arrest
00:43
Watch adverts banned by ASA for not disclosing Steven Bartlett links
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32