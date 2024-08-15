Miranda Hart reveals she has been battling secret illness in video message to fans

Comedian Miranda Hart has revealed she has been battling a secret illness in a video message to fans.

Promoting her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, the actress said she had gained weight over the last few years but did not disclose what she had been diagnosed with.

The video, posted on Wednesday (14 August), is accompanied by the caption: “I have found it incredibly hard not to feel shame from gaining weight over the last three years.

“Not because of striving for an aesthetic ideal but because it doesn't represent me and who I naturally am. But life happens. Illness happens.”

The TV star joked she had “lost all of the midlife weight that was lumped on”, before pointing to the title of her new memoir and whispering: “I haven’t”.