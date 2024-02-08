Stars including Beverley Knight and Sugababes walk the red carpet at Mobo Awards 2024

Soul stars joined the cream of the UK’s rising music talent on the red carpet as the 26th Mobo Awards took place in Sheffield on Wednesday night (7 February).

Celebrities including Beverley Knight, Sugababes, Bugzy Malone and Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B attended the star-studded event at the Utilita Arena.

The awards were hosted by Love Island contestant Indiyah Polack and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

Mobos founder Kanya King said: “One of the things that’s important for the Mobo Awards is to honour the past and inspire future, so having Soul II Soul here – they are the musical soundtrack to my life. So, having them here is phenomenal as well as Sugababes and Ghetts, there’s something for everyone.”