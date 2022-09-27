Harry Styles breaks US Billboard chart record

Harry Styles has broken a record in the US music charts as his single “As It Was” remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a 15th week.

The former One Direction singer and Don’t Worry Darling star released the single as part of his third album, Harry’s House, earlier in 2022.

Mr Styles is the only soloist to spend this amount of time at the number one spot, as his new film boasted a $19.2 million opening weekend.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.