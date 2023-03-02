Dave Grohl spends more than 24 hours cooking at barbecue for homeless people

Dave Grohl recently spent more than 24 hours volunteering at a barbecue for homeless people.

The Foo Fighters star showed off his skills at the grill after arranging a delivery that included brisket, pork and ribs for a shelter in Northridge, California, last week.

Grohl spent hours preparing the food before manning the grill outside, even throughout a storm which saw the site deluged by rain and hail.

He and fellow barbecuers took turns smoking the meat overnight until it was ready around 3pm the following day - and the star then helped serve dinner later that evening.

