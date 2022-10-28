Michael Jackson’s son Prince says his father was ‘the greatest’

Michael Jackson was the "greatest" music star of all time, his son has said.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday, 28 October, Prince Jackson, 25, discussed his father's legacy 40 years on from the release of Thriller.

"Even now, I’m understanding the full weight of his legacy – as I grow up, as I learn more about his history," Prince said.

"I also just like to take a moment, to sit back and go ‘my dad really was the greatest.' He is the greatest. And that’s worth celebrating," he added.

Sign up to our newsletters.