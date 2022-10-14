Queen release previously unheard Freddie Mercury song

Queen have released an unheard track titled Face It Alone featuring their late iconic singer Freddie Mercury.

Released on Thursday 13 October, the song is the rock band’s first release with Mercury’s voice in over eight years.

Face It Alone was originally recorded in 1988 during the making of The Miracle album which was created after the band’s last show together at Knebworth Park, where they famously performed for an audience of around 160,000 people. The new track will form part of an eight-disc Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition box due for release on 18 November.

