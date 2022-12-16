Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, has insisted that her late husband would be “happy” if she finds love again.

Kelsey, 32, lost the singer to cancer in March this year and has been documenting her grief in an ITV reality show.

In the latest episode of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the mother-of-two visits a widows’ group at a local pub, where she discusses the idea of finding love again.

“We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He’d just want me to be happy,” she explained.

