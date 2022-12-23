Channel 4 launches 'sweat-reactive' t-shirt for Prince Andrew: The Musical

Channel 4 has launched a “sweat-reactive” t-shirt ahead of the broadcast of Prince Andrew: The Musical next week.

In a promotional video posted to Twitter on Friday, 23 December, ‘sweat’ is sprayed at a grey-tshirt which reveals text displaying the title of the show.

The show airs next Thursday at 9pm, promising to be “A hilarious, all-singing, all-dancing reimagining of the Duke of York’s very public fall from grace” after his infamous interview with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.