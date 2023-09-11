My Mum Your Dad first look as parents arrive at retreat to Davina McCall confession

ITV has shared a first look at its newest dating show My Mum Your Dad UK, which airs tonight at 9pm.

The new reality programme sees contestants enter a retreat in the hope of finding romance. The twist is that the contestants have all been entered into the show by their own grown-up children.

In a clip of tonight’s show, shared by ITV, Davina McCall can be seen to greet the contestants and admits: “I have got a bit of a confession to make.”

She then reveals to the “children” that they get to watch everything their parents do during their time at the retreat.