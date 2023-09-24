My Mum, Your Dad favourites Natalie Russell and Paul Edwards have split following their appearance on the show together.

Russell, who appeared on the ITV dating show dubbed “the older Love Island”, alongside Edwards, revealed the news in an emotional video she posted on Instagram.

Russell said it was hard seeing herself enter the process with “such hope and excitement” and told how she was having some “decompression time”.

She added: “It has been a very bittersweet week for me. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.”