Myleene Klass reveals daughter turned blue when she choked at home

Singer and presenter Myleene Klass has opened up on the moment her daughter “turned blue” and started choking while at home.

The former Hear’Say star was a guest presenter on Loose Women on Tuesday (19 December), when she spoke of the terrifying moment.

According to experts, the festive season is one of the worst times for choking hazards.

The Loose Women panelists spoke of their own experiences of choking in a bid to raise awareness.

Doctor Emeka Okorocha also gave a live demonstration on how to save someone from choking.