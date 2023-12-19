Doctor shows how to save someone from choking this Christmas

A doctor gives a live demonstration on how to save both a child and an adult from choking this Christmas.

According to experts, the festive season is one of the worst times for choking hazards.

Doctor Emeka Okorocha appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday (19 December) to give a live demonstration on how to save someone from choking.

Using presenter and singer Myleene Klass as a model, Dr Okorocha showed what you need to do if someone starts choking this Christmas.