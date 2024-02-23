Myleene Klass broke down in tears as she revealed her fight to have her four miscarriages declared on medical record.

The TV star opened up on her own experience during Friday’s (23 February) episode of Loose Women as the panel discussed the recent introduction of baby loss certificates for bereaved parents.

Parents who have lost a baby to miscarriage before 24 weeks can now receive a certificate in recognition of their loss.

The 45-year-old said: “I’ve had four miscarriages and I’ve only registered two onto my medical records. It’s important data for you and your children. I didn’t know my auntie had a miscarriage - it’s like having to keep ripping that band-aid.”