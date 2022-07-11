Jason Donovan has shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the Neighbours finale, reuniting with Kylie Minogue on Ramsey Street.

The two stars are among many returning for the end of the long-running Australian soap, which will air for the final time at the end of July.

In a short clip posted on Donovan’s Instagram, the pair - in full costume - point and run to cover up the camera.

Minogue is dressed in a denim jumpsuit, a nod to the clothes often worn by her character Charlene when she worked as a mechanic.

