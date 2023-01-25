Neil Patrick Harris returns as Barney in How I Met Your Mother spinoff

Neil Patrick Harris has made a surprise return as Barney Stinson in a How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

The season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father on Hulu saw the actor reprise his famous role, in what could be a regular feature in this series.

The spinoff’s creators, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, revealed to TVLine that while Barney will return in the future, he is not lead character Sophie’s father.

