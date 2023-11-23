I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Nella Rose has threatened to quit the jungle following her clash with First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

The YouTube star confessed to fellow campmate Grace Dent that she would be “right behind” Jamie Lynn Spears if she leaves the ITV reality show.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever. I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave.

“This is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much.”