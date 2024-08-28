Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:50
The Accident new trailer teases deadly bouncy castle drama
A dramatic trailer has been released for The Accident, a new Netflix series about an accident that kills three children when a bouncy castle they are playing on is picked up by wind and blown away.
Sebastian Martinez plays Emiliano, a businessman who takes a call instead of fully securing the bouncy castle to the ground.
The streaming giant said the storyline is based on something that happens regularly, writing on an information page for the show: “As unbelievable as it may seem, bouncy houses can and very much have flown away before, much to the horror of the parents involved.”
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:08
Roman-era tombs with lavish paintings unveiled in southern Israel
01:11
The Gruffalo’s Child appears on her own 50p coin
00:36
August snow falls on Lake Tahoe ski resort for first time in 20 years
00:52
Pregnant woman swept away by flash floods rescued by air force airmen
00:25
Emma Raducanu fights back tears after US Open defeat
01:45
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63
00:56
David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:19
Father filmed bouncing on bog ground: ‘Like walking on sponge cake’
01:20
Father interviews daughter on every first day of school in viral video
01:00
First look: New Barbie-inspired flip phone released by HMD
00:46
Adorable moment six-year-old with rare condition gets new heart
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32