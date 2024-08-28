The Accident new trailer teases deadly bouncy castle drama

A dramatic trailer has been released for The Accident, a new Netflix series about an accident that kills three children when a bouncy castle they are playing on is picked up by wind and blown away.

Sebastian Martinez plays Emiliano, a businessman who takes a call instead of fully securing the bouncy castle to the ground.

The streaming giant said the storyline is based on something that happens regularly, writing on an information page for the show: “As unbelievable as it may seem, bouncy houses can and very much have flown away before, much to the horror of the parents involved.”