Better Call Saul: What happened in Netflix series finale?

Hit Netflix series Better Call Saul has come to a close, as the finale aired on Monday, 15 August.

The show is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and follows ex-con artist and small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into his alter ego Saul Goodman,

Bringing six seasons to an end, The Independent gave the 63rd episode - named Saul Gone - a glowing review of five out of five stars for a “subdued but cathartic finale with a powerhouse performance from Bob Odenkirk.”

Here’s what went down in the last-ever episode.

Sign up to our newsletters.