Matthew McConaughey has signed on to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s adult animated action-comedy series Agent Elvis.

The series follows Presley as he trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves.

An official teaser trailer for the show was released on Monday, which also confirmed a release date of March this year.

