Netflix reveals Michelle Keegan to star in latest Harlan Coben adaptation

Michelle Keegan is to star in an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once.

The former Coronation Street actor, 35, will play Maya Stern, a mother grieving the brutal murder of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage).

After installing a “nanny-cam” in her house to keep her young daughter safe, she spots a man that looks like her husband in her house.

Keegan said she was “over the moon” to be joining the cast of the eight-part thriller, which is currently in production.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.