One Day: Watch Netflix’s first trailer for new adaptation of bestselling novel

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new adaptation of One Day, based on David Nicholls’ best-selling novel.

The romantic drama series stars Ambika Mod (This Is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as friends-to-lovers Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew.

The characters spend graduation night together before going their separate ways - yet their lives remain intertwined.

Nicholls’ book was previously adapted for a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

One Day will be available on Netflix from 8 February.