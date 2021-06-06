WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin hosts Annabel Nugent and Jacob Stolworthy pan Netflix’s superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, criticising its “po-faced” and “inhibited” tone.

Based on a comic book, it tells the story of the children of superheroes “struggling to live up to the legacy of their parents and wreaking havoc”.

Jacob describes the series as a “turgid Netflix offering” when compared to other contemporary superhero series out there.

