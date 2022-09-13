Squid Game stars tease details of season 2

Stars of the hit Netflix series Squid Game have hinted at what fans can expect from the second season as the show made historic wins at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, 12 September.

Actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung and director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to the Hollywood Reporter before the ceremony, teasing what to expect from future storylines.

“[Lee] is going to be a different character,” Hwang said.

Lee made history by becoming the first Asian person to win the award for best male actor in a drama.

