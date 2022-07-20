Netflix loses almost one million subscribers but sees shares jump

Netflix’s latest earnings report shows the streaming service lost nearly one million subscribers in the past three months, but saw shares jump as it is fewer than expected.

The loss in customers is less than half the potential losses that investors were initially warned about, according to this KTVU FOX 2 report.

The company also said that it expects to return to growth by selling its service for less money, but with the inclusion of advertisement breaks.

