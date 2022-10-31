Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in season four of The Witcher.

The Superman actor has played the lead role of Geralt of Rivia for seasons one to three, but will not return after that.

Netflix announced on Saturday, 29 October, that the Australian star would be taking over the role.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four,” Cavill said in a statement issued by Netflix.

Sign up to our newsletters.