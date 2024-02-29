First look at Nicole Richie in ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ remake

A new trailer for Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead gives a first look at Nicole Richie in the remake of the 1991 comedy.

The fashion designer and actress, 42, leads an ensemble cast alongside Simone Joy Jones and June Squibb.

Similarly to the original, the modern remake follows Tanya (Jones), who is forced to stay at home with her siblings when their mother goes to a wellness retreat in Thailand.

However chaos soon ensues when their elderly babysitter (Squibb) dies and Tanya and her siblings are left short on cash.