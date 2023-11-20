Nigel Farage eats udders with straight face in I’m a Celeb Bushtucker trial

Nigel Farage will eat animal udders as part of a Bushtucker trial on this evening's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former Ukip leader and Nella Rose will sit down in the "Jungle Pizzeria" where they will face the task of eating a camel udder, a sheep udder, and a cow's teat on a layer of cream cheese.

"Tough", Farage remarked as the YouTuber watched on in their task to win stars for camp.

It comes as the series faces a significant dip in viewers, with viewing figures down 2 million from 2022.