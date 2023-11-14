The Great British Bake Off competition is heating up as contestants battle it out for a place in the semi-final.

This week’s theme 'Party week' treats saw the much-loved caterpillar cake take centre stage in the technical challenge.

The cake took many forms on Tuesday’s episode (14 November), with Matty's 'scary' one, Dan's 'skinny' one, and Tasha's, which was adorned with sideburns and long black hair.

"It's got Noel's face on the front," Paul Hollywood said wryly.

"With his tongue stuck out," added Prue Leith.

When the 27-year-old baker from Bristol was announced the winner, Noel Fielding appeared delighted, while Tasha said, "maybe I'll just base everything on Noel's face from now on."