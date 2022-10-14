King Charles shares special NTAs message to celebrate Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary

King Charles III congratulated the cast of Emmerdale as they celebrated the soap’s 50th anniversary, appearing in a surprise video message at the National Television Awards.

The monarch spoke of how he was “delighted” to be a part of the celebrations and how he is old enough to remember when the show was called Emmerdale Farm.

“What makes Emmerdale so special is that it has kept true to the vision of its original writer, Kevin Laffan, who wanted to demonstrate that farming is not just a job - it’s a whole way of life,” Charles said.

