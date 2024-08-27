Oasis have announced a shock reunion tour, 15 years after the infamous bust-up between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The Manchester-born band, who released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, confirmed a series of dates that will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July 2025.

Shows have also been confirmed for London, Dublin, Edinburgh and their hometown.

Noel, 57, quit the group on 28 August 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

In resurfaced footage from their penultimate show one month earlier, Liam appears visibly upset as Oasis perform at iTunes Festival in London.

According to reports from the time, Liam was involved in a fracas with an audience member throughout the gig after an object was apparently thrown.