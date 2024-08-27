Matty Healy urges Oasis to ‘grow up’ and reunite in resurfaced clip

Footage of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy telling Noel and Liam Gallagher to “grow up” has resurfaced after Oasis announced a shock reunion tour.

The Manchester-formed group confirmed on Tuesday 27 August that they will play dates in their hometown, as well as London, Cardiff, Dublin and Edinburgh in 2025, 15 years after the infamous bust-up between the brothers.

Back in February 2023, Healy shared his thoughts on Oasis, urging Liam and Noel to get back together.

Since rumours of the announcement, the footage has gone viral.

“Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” he asked.

“Grow up. Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time. Have a laugh.”