Olivia Newton-John discusses former partner Patrick McDermott who disappeared at sea

Olivia Newton-John said she would “never be at peace” over the disappearance of her former partner, Patrick McDermott.

The actress, who passed away this week after, aged 73, had dated the late singer for nine years before he was last seen alive in 2005 when he went on an overnight fishing trip with 22 other people.

“I don’t think I will ever really be at peace with it,” the Grease star admitted to Women’s Weekly magazine in 2009.

Ms Newton-John went on to meet her future husband John Easterling before marrying him in an Inca ritual in Peru in 2008.

