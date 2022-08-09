Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's best moments together

Dame Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s friendship endured for years beyond their partnership on the set of Grease.

The pair shared many sweet moments together after filming wrapped, continuing the legacy of the hit musical with performances of some of its best-loved songs.

Dame Olivia, who died on 8 August aged 73, told People in 2018: “I feel grateful to be a part of [Grease] and to have worked with [John]. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”

Paying tribute to the actor, Travolta said: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.”

