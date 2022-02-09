Olivia Rodrigo named Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo has had an incredible couple of years, and had just been named Billboard’s Woman of the Year for 2022.

The 18-year-old singer, who topped the charts with her debut single ‘drivers license’ and again with ‘good 4 u’, also scooped up a Brit Award last night.

Olivia gained widespread recognition in 2020 after she was cast in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Series aged only 16.

She then went on to impress bosses with her own song, All I Want, which was used on the show and launched her singing career.

