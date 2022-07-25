A previously unseen video from The X Factor reveals the truth behind the creation of One Direction.

For years, it has been believed that it was the idea of Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh to put the band members - who became global stars - together.

However, the new clip, released to celebrate One Direction’s 12th anniversary, shows the band being formed in real time and reveals it was actually Nicole Scherzinger who was the most instrumental in its creation.

