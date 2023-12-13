Oprah Winfrey reveals her portrait at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

Oprah Winfrey unveiled her portrait which has gone on display at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday, 13 December.

Painted by Chicago-based artist Shawn Michael Warren, the artwork depicts the talk show host in a purple taffeta dress standing in a lush garden at her California home.

The full-length portrait has been commissioned for the museum’s permanent collection.

Winfrey earned her place in the National Portrait Gallery due to her "significant contributions to American popular culture" as a "global media leader", the gallery said.

She revealed the painting in an invitation-only ceremony on Wednesday in the museum’s Robert and Arlene Kogod Courtyard.