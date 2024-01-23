Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination for Barbie song: ‘Crazy morning’

Billie Eilish said it was a “crazy morning” on Tuesday (23 January) as she reacted to her Oscar nomination for her Barbie hit.

Eilish and her brother Finneas were nominated for Best Original Song “What Was I Made For?”.

A second Barbie song - “I’m Just Ken” written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Ryan Gosling - has also been nominated in the category.

“Feeling so good and excited and honored. Crazy morning, so cool,” Eilish told Good Morning America.