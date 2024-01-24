Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Barbie co-stars miss out on Oscar nominations

Ryan Gosling has spoken out after his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig missed out on Oscar nominations in key categories.

"To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement... Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees," the actor, 43, said in a statement.

The pair had been predicted to be nominated in the best director and best actress categories.

However, Robbie was recognised as a producer in the best picture category and Gerwig was nominated alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay.