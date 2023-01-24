Oscars 2023: Best Picture nominations in full

This year’s Oscar nominations for Best Picture have been announced.

The highly-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is up for the prestigious award, as is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic and the multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once - the latter of which has been nominated for 10 other prizes.

Last year’s Academy Award for Best Picture was given to Coda.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on 12 March in Los Angeles.

