Sunday night marked the 94th Academy Awards, and boy was it a night to remember.

The main drama came from Will Smith - winner of Best Actor - who slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife.

All in all, there were 23 winners during the 2022 Oscars, ranging from Best Picture to Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Among them were: Coda (Best Picture), Will Smith (Best Actor), Jessica Chastain (Best Actress), No Time To Die (Best Original Song), Encanto (Best Animated Feature) and Jane Campion (Best Director)

