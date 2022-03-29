Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:15
The Oscars: All the Academy Award winners from 2022 ceremony
Sunday night marked the 94th Academy Awards, and boy was it a night to remember.
The main drama came from Will Smith - winner of Best Actor - who slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife.
All in all, there were 23 winners during the 2022 Oscars, ranging from Best Picture to Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Among them were: Coda (Best Picture), Will Smith (Best Actor), Jessica Chastain (Best Actress), No Time To Die (Best Original Song), Encanto (Best Animated Feature) and Jane Campion (Best Director)
