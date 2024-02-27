Ryan Gosling set to perform Barbie hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars

Ryan Gosling is set to perform “I’m Just Ken” live at the Oscars.

The Barbie star, 43, had previously been coy about rumours that he might sing at the ceremony, but Variety now reports that he will take the stage.

“I’m Just Ken” was composed by producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and is one of five nominees for the Best Original Song award.

Billie Eilish’s Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” is also nominated in the same category.

This year’s Oscars ceremony takes place on 10 March.