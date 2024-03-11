Billie Eilish became the youngest two-time Oscar winner on Sunday night (10 March), scooping her second Academy Award at the age of 22.

She took home the golden statue for the Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” in the Original Song category.

But a decade ago, Eilish believed she would never “amount to anything” after being blown away by a Broadway show.

“I remember being 12, believe it or not, and seeing this musical and sobbing my eyes out. Cause I was like, ‘Damn, I’m a failure and I’m not going to have a career,’” she said backstage at the Oscars.

“I was bawling in the back of the nosebleeds, and I was like, ‘I’m never going to amount to anything because I’m not Matilda.’”