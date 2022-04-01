Officials from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, released a statement on Wednesday in which they claimed the King Richard actor was asked to leave the auditorium after he slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock onstage during the ceremony but he refused. "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."