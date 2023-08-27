Watch Oti Mabuse reveal pregnancy to husband Marius Iepure in emotional video

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has shared an emotional video of the moment she told her husband Marcus Iepure she’s pregnant with their first child.

The 33-year-old revealed her pregnancy to the nation live on her ITV Breakfast Show on Saturday morning.

Mabuse and Iepure, both professional dancers, announced the pregnancy towards the end of the show, much to their guests’ and viewers’ surprise.

On Sunday, Mabuse posted a video on her Instagram of the moment she showed her husband her pregnancy test.

She can then be seen revealing the good news to family and friends.