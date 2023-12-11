Paddy McGuinness reveals horror Top Gear crash after ‘hitting wall at 70mph’

Paddy McGuinness has opened up on his horror Top Gear crash.

The 50-year-old crashed a Lamborghini Diable while filming for the BBC show in North Yorkshire in 2020.

Speaking on the Restless Natives podcast, the presenter recalled how he hit a wall at around 70 to 80mph.

He said: “You could feel your brains rattling. Thank the Lord I walked away from it.

“I remember that night being in my bed at the hotel and literally having a bit of a panic attack.”