Paris Fury has opened up on what her first week with a newborn baby has been like as she shared a “proud” moment with fans.

Paris,33, and boxer Tyson Fury, 35, welcomed their seventh child, a baby boy, just a week ago. He joins six siblings Venezuela, 14, Prince John James 10, Prince Tyson Fury II, five, Valencia Amber, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and one-year-old Athena.

Sharing an update on Instagram, Paris said: “Today is the first day I have been dressed, make-up on and back to my feet. Baby is a week old today and I feel proud and strong, and I have conducted myself well.”