Paris Hilton has shared a video of her son Phoenix dancing at her pink birthday-themed party.

The heiress celebrated her 43rd birthday on Saturday (16 March), complete with a Barbie-style pink lounge.

Sharing a series of TikTok videos, the 43-year-old celebrated in style, dressed in a shimmering silver dress with sequins.

However, it was her son Phoenix who stole the show.

Dressed in a brown, black, and white Burberry outfit, Phoenix enjoyed the musical entertainment and danced to Billy Ocean’s Caribbean Queen as his mother watched on.