Patrick Kielty received a little surprise from his wife, Cat Deeley, ahead of his Late Late Show debut.

The actor and comedian, 52, hosted the chat show on RTE - Ireland’s national television and radio broadcaster - for the first time on Friday night (15 September).

Ahead of his debut, Kielty was sent a message of support from Deeley, as well as a keyring that read: “Good luck luck with the late late”.

“I’m not going to make it to air here,” he joked after watching the video.

“I’m in bits. Thank you very, very much.”