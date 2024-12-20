Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney play classic Beatles hit in surprise London reunion

Sir Paul McCartney brought his former Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr on stage at London's O2 Arena to play the band's classic hits on Thursday night (19 November).

The pair performed "Helter Skelter" and "Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band," with the Beatles' drummer telling the crowd: "I’ve had a great night and I love you all.”

Sir Paul also brought out Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood for the song "Get Back" during his final show of 2024.

This saw Sir Paul play his original Hofner 500/1 bass for the first time in 50 years, after it was stolen in 1972.