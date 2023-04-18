Details of Paul O’Grady’s funeral procession have been revealed.

The much-loved TV star and comedian died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia last month at the age of 67.

O’Grady lived in the village of Aldington, Kent, for more than 20 years and his husband has offered locals the chance to say a special farewell, as his procession that will pass through the area.

Andre Portasio said his late husband “cared a lot about his local community”.

He also confirmed that the private funeral will be held on Thursday 20 April.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.